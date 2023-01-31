 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFC Championship Game blowout averages 47.5 million viewers

  
Published January 31, 2023 06:23 AM
nbc_pft_purdyinjury_230131
January 31, 2023 08:26 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons assess the long-term effect of Brock Purdy being expected to miss six months with a torn UCL and whether this opens the door for Tom Brady.

The NFC Championship Game’s television audience was strong, but diminished somewhat by the lopsided score.

Fox announced that the Eagles’ 31-7 win over the 49ers drew an average of 47.5 million viewers. That’s a strong number relative to anything else on TV, but not great for a conference championship game. The Rams’ win over the 49ers in last year’s NFC Championship Game, which was tied until late in the fourth quarter, drew 50.4 million viewers . This year’s AFC Championship Game, a back-and-forth contest that was close until the final moment, drew 53.1 million viewers .

Sunday’s 49ers-Eagles audience peaked at 52.3 million viewers during the third quarter. As is usually the case for blowouts, the audience declined once the game got out of hand, and lower viewership in the fourth quarter dragged down the average.

Despite the NFC blowout, this year’s two conference championship games combined to average the best audience for conference championship Sunday since the 2013 season, when the league saw its all-time conference championship game high-water mark thanks to an AFC battle between Peyton Manning’s Broncos and Tom Brady’s Patriots, and an NFC grudge match between the Seahawks and the 49ers.