NFC East race could go to wire — and deep into tiebreakers

Last night’s win made Seahawks fans happy. Cowboys fans liked it, too.

After Dallas was embarrassed in Buffalo on Sunday, it seemed that the Cowboys would fall behind the Eagles by one game in the NFC East, with three to go. As it stands, Dallas and Philly are tied at 10-4.

If they finish with the same record, what happens? Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has explained the situation.

If both teams win their final three games (Eagles have Giants, Cardinals at Giants and Cowboys have at Dolphins, Lions, at Commanders), they’ll finish at 13-4 each. The tie would be broken by strength of victory.

Currently, the Eagles have the better numbers as to strength of victory, which is the cumulative winning percentage of the teams a given franchise has beaten. The Cowboys could potentially catch them. Whether they do hinges on whether the teams Philly has beaten this year lose enough games down the stretch — and whether the teams the Cowboys have beaten win enough.

The cumulative record of the 10 teams Philadelphia has beaten (Patriots, Vikings, Buccaneers, Commanders, Rams, Dolphins, Commanders, Cowboys, Chiefs, Bills) is 69-71. For the Cowboys (Giants, Jets, Patriots, Chargers, Rams, Giants, Panthers, Commanders, Seahawks, Eagles) it’s 53-87.

That’s 49.2 percent for the Eagles, and 37.8 percent for the Cowboys.

And that’s a tall order for the Cowboys to bridge the gap. They’ll need to root for the Giants (twice) and the Cardinals — and hope to take care of business against the Dolphins, Lions, and Commanders — in order to avoid the fifth seed.