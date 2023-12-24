NFL 2023 Week 16 early inactives: Will Levis out, Ryan Tannehill in for Titans

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Welcome back, Ryan Tannehill.

The veteran quarterback is back in the Titans starting lineup for Sunday’s home game against the Seahawks because Will Levis has been ruled out. Levis injured his ankle late in last weekend’s overtime loss to the Texans and the Titans confirmed reports that he would not play by making him inactive 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Tannehill last started in a Week Six loss to the Ravens in London, but he did not complete that game due to an ankle injury of his own. Levis started the next week and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel named the rookie the full-time starter a few weeks later.

With Tannehill’s contract up after the season, a return to health for Levis in Week 17 could make this his final appearance in a Titans uniform.

Browns at Texans

Browns: S Juan Thornhill, LB Anthony Walker Jr., LB Jordan Kunaszyk, DE Ogbo Okoronkwo, CB Khalef Hailassie, C Luke Wypler, DE Isaiah McGuire

Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, EDGE Will Anderson, LB Blake Cashman T Josh Jones DT Teair Tart

Commanders at Jets

Commanders: RB Brian Robinson Jr., C Tyler Larsen, T Charles Leno, DE Andre Jones Jr., C/G Nolan Laufenberg, WR Mitchell Tinsley, CB Kyu Blu Kelly

Jets: WR Randall Cobb, T Duane Brown, QB Aaron Rodgers, QB Zach Wilson, T Austin Deculus, FB Nick Bawden, CB Bryce Hall

Seahawks at Titans

Seahawks: WR Dee Eskridge, CB Devon Witherspoon, S Jamal Adams, DE Frank Clark, T McClendon Curtis, T Raiqwon O’Neal, DE Myles Adams

Titans: QB Will Levis, WR Kyle Philips, TE Trevon Wesco, OL Daniel Brunskill, DL TK McLendon, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, DB K’Von Wallace

Colts at Falcons

Colts: WR Michael Pittman Jr., RB Zack Moss, C Jack Anderson, T Braden Smith, CB Darrell Baker, DT Eric Johnson, LB Segun Olubi

Falcons: T Kaleb McGary, P Pat O’Donnell, C Jovaughn Gwyn, DL Tommy Togiai, TE John FitzPatrick, DL Joe Gaziano, QB Logan Woodside

Packers at Panthers

Packers: WR Christian Watson, WR Jayden Reed, CB Robert Rochell, S Darnell Savage, LB Brenton Cox Jr., LB De’Vondre Campbell, T Caleb Jones

Panthers: CB CJ Henderson, OL Eku Leota, OL Ricky Lee, WR Mike Strachan, WR Terrace Marshall Jr., DL Chris Wormley

Lions at Vikings

Lions: CB Jerry Jacobs, TE Brock Wright, LB Derrick Barnes, CB Steven Gilmore, WR Antoine Green, QB Hendon Hooker, DT Brodric Martin

Vikings: CB Byron Murphy, WR Jalen Nailor, S Lewis Cine, T Brian O’Neill, TE Nick Muse, G Chris Reed