NFL acknowledges “limited” freeze on pay increases

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL acknowledges “limited” freeze on pay increases

  
Published March 1, 2023 04:23 PM
nbc_pft_brettveachintv_230228
February 28, 2023 01:32 PM
Chiefs G.M. Brett Veach joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss the Chiefs’ parade after Super Bowl LVII, provides insight on how Patrick Mahomes’ mindset and work ethic have stayed sturdy and more.

Despite a full recovery from the pandemic and the advent of unprecedented revenue levels, the NFL is keeping the belt tight.

Amid widespread chatter of no raises being implemented for league employees, the NFL has acknowledged a freeze in pay. The league says it is “limited to executives at a certain level.”

The league has declined to provide any further details.

When the pandemic began, the league eventually imposed layoffs. It becomes delicate, to say the least, to persuade employees who suffered through the bad times to not share in the good times, and by all appearances things are currently very good for the NFL.

On one hand, the NFL didn’t become so successful by giving money away. On the other hand, employees tend to expect periodic increases in their pay, if only to keep pace with the cost of living.

Again, the league calls it limited. But that could make it even more troublesome for the affected employees, since they may be confused as to how some qualified for raises and others didn’t.