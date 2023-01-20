NFL announces early entries for 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL announced this year’s list of players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft or who will be in the draft because they have graduated from college with eligibility remaining.

There are 69 early entries and 13 players who are entering the draft after graduating. There were 73 early entries and 27 graduates moving on to the professional ranks.

In 2021, 98 early entries and 30 graduates entered the draft. NIL money would be one place to look as a reason why some players who might have gone pro in the past have opted to remain in school the last couple of years.

The full list of players appears below:

Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda

Texas A&M RB Devon Achane

USC WR Jordan Addison

Iowa State DE MJ Anderson

Alabama DE Will Anderson Jr.

Kansas State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Oregon State DB Alex Austin

Maryland DB Deonte Banks

Auburn RB Tank Bigsby

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

LSU OL Anthony Bradford

Alabama S Brian Branch

Clemson Bryan Bresee

Georgia DL Jalen Carter

Houston WR Nathaniel Dell

Liberty WR Demario Douglas

North Carolina WR Josh Downs

Ole Miss RB Zach Evans

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

Notre Dame DL Isaiah Foskey

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Oklahoma OL Anton Harrison

Wisconsin LB Nick Herbig

Ohio State DB Ronnie Hickman

Pitt DB Brandon Hill

Northwestern RB Evan Hull

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

Maryland WR Rakim Jarrett

Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson

TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Ohio State OL Paris Johnson Jr.

Georgia OL Broderick Jones

Texas A&M DB Jaylon Jones

Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey

South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft

Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

UAB RB DeWayne McBride

Georgia T Warren McClendon

Stanford QB Tanner McKee

TCU RB Kendre Miller

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims

Northwestern CB Cameron Mitchell

East Carolina RB Keaton Mitchell

Michigan DE Mike Morris

Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

Central Michigan RB Lew Nichols

LSU DE BJ Ojulari

Calgary DT J-Min Pelley

Utah CB Clark Phillips

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Flordia QB Anthony Richardson

Alabama CB Eli Ricks

Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

Texas RB Bijan Robinson

LSU DT Jaquelin Roy

Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott

Oregon LB Noah Sewell

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski

South Carolina DB Cameron Smith

Michigan DL Mazi Smith

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

Penn State TE Brenton Strange

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

Wisconsin OL Joe Tippmann

Florida S Rashad Torrence

Syracuse RB Sean Tucker

USC DE Tuli Tuipulotu

Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine

Iowa DE Lukas Van Ness

Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn

Georgia TE Darnell Washington

Penn State WR Parker Washington

Syracuse DB Garrett Williams

Auburn DE Colby Wooden

Ohio State C Luke Wypler

Albama QB Bryce Young

In addition to those players, the league announced that four players who inquired about their draft status are eligible to be selected without any need for special eligibility granted by the league. They are:

Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier

Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley

Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith