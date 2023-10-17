NFL approves new procedure for in-person interviews of coaches employed by other teams

NFL owners have approved a change to the interview procedure for coaching vacancies.

The agenda for Tuesday’s league meetings included a proposal to ban in-person interviews with coaching candidates employed by other teams until after the divisional round of the playoffs is over. The NFL announced that the proposal has been approved on Tuesday afternoon.

“In an effort to create a more level playing field for head coach candidates, the NFL and its clubs voted to hold all in-person head coach interviews after the conclusion of all Divisional Playoff games, effective this season,” the league said in a statement.

The league noted that policies for virtual interviews remain unchanged and that interviews can take place earlier with internal candidates and those who are not currently employed by NFL teams.