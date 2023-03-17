 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL buried rules proposals from teams into free-agency frenzy

  
Published March 17, 2023 05:41 AM
nbc_pft_nflproposals_230314
March 14, 2023 09:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the various rule changes proposed by NFL teams, from a return of the third QB rule, to a fourth-and-20 onside kick alternative and more.

When it comes to the deliberate disclosure of significant information by a multi-billion-dollar organization, there are no coincidences and there are no accidents.

This week, the NFL chose to drop the array of team-based rule proposals into the late afternoon of the first de facto day of free agency for a reason. And that reason surely wasn’t to shed maximum light on the nine items submitted by the various teams.

They (whoever “they” are) knew that the media would be focused on the rapid-fire flurry of transactions. They knew that the fans would be doing the same. As a result, the nine proposals got far less attention than they would have received.

The most obvious reason for this would seem to be that the league wants to downplay the proposals not being made by the Competition Committee. Those are the official proposals, and if the Competition Committee were behind any of the nine proposals that were made by teams, those proposals would have appeared on the list of potential rule changes made directly by the Committee.

The Competition Committee’s proposals will presumably arrive within the next week or so. (In past years, the Competition Committee’s proposals and team’s proposals were released at the same time.) And those proposals surely will land at a time when far more attention will be paid to whatever the suggested changes may be.

At the end of the day, the owners will do whatever they do -- as long as at least 24 of them want to do it. By releasing the team proposals at a time when they are less likely to get real traction, the proposals not officially sanctioned by the Competition Committee have less of a chance to take on a life of their own in the media, and in turn to catch the attention of a critical mass of owners.