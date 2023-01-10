 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL could decide on potential AFC Championship neutral site this week

  
Published January 10, 2023 12:43 PM
nbc_pft_pftdraft_230110
January 10, 2023 09:16 AM
With the playoff field set, Mike Florio and Chris Simms choose who they think are the best bets to win it all come February.

The NFL’s decision to play an AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Bills at a neutral site becomes relevant only if the Chiefs and Bills qualify for the AFC Championship. This may tempt the NFL to try to keep its plans for the neutral site under wraps for as long as possible, given the possibility that the neutral site won’t be needed.

That’s what the league did with the potential coin flip that would have determined home-field advantage for the Bengals-Ravens rematch in the wild-card round. Since the Ravens lost, the coin-flip details never had to be divulged.

But the league still needs to have a plan for a potential neutral-site game, sooner than later. Via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the NFL has been working on selecting the neutral site, and that it’s possible a decision could come this week.

Friday’s resolution authorizing the neutral site for Bills-Chiefs gives Commissioner Roger Goodell full discretion to pick the location. It should be, given that both the Bills and Chiefs play in the elements, an outdoor location in a place where weather can be a factor in late January.

Lambeau Field. Heinz Field. Soldier Field. Those would be my three top choices, in that order.

The NFL opted to ignore its existing rule for dealing with canceled games (the rule calls for playoff positioning to be determined based on winning percentage) in the name of equity. But the reality is that a significant inequity -- the Chiefs getting a week off -- was completely unaddressed.

Adding an eighth team to the AFC playoff field definitely would have neutralized that benefit. While the league’s official, on-the-record position is that expanding the field wasn’t considered, the truth is that all sorts of options were discussed -- from an eighth team to resolving Bills-Bengals with a coin flip to everything in between and beyond.

In theory, it’s great that they were creative. In practice, it’s still disappointing that they simply chose to ignore the existing rule, a rule crafted in the event some extraordinary situation would result in the cancellation of a game.