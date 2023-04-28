 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

NFL draft averages 11.4 million viewers for first night

  
Published April 28, 2023 03:07 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Texans’ move to select C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and explain why he didn’t deserve the negative talk before the draft.

For as big as the draft is, the TV audience pales in comparison to a real prime-time game.

The NFL has announced that the multi-network audience (on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, and digital) generated an average audience of 11.4 million viewers.

It’s an 11-percent bump over 2022.

The total unduplicated audience was 34.2 million, a two-percent increase over last year.

By way of comparison, prime-time and late-afternoon games on three-letter networks routinely attract well over 20 million viewers on average. The wild-card game played in January between Dallas and Tampa Bay on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 drew an average crowd of 31.2 million.