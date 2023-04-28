NFL draft averages 11.4 million viewers for first night

For as big as the draft is, the TV audience pales in comparison to a real prime-time game.

The NFL has announced that the multi-network audience (on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, and digital) generated an average audience of 11.4 million viewers.

It’s an 11-percent bump over 2022.

The total unduplicated audience was 34.2 million, a two-percent increase over last year.

By way of comparison, prime-time and late-afternoon games on three-letter networks routinely attract well over 20 million viewers on average. The wild-card game played in January between Dallas and Tampa Bay on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 drew an average crowd of 31.2 million.