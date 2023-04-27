NFL Draft Experience opens early to accommodate large crowds in Kansas City

Fans in Kansas City are ready for the draft, so ready that bigger-than-expected crowds led to the decision to open the gates early today.

The NFL Draft Experience, the large free outdoor event that the league hosts each year in conjunction with the draft, was slated to open today at noon Kansas City time. But by 11:30 a.m. the crowds outside the event were so large that organizers decided to let everyone in.

The draft was once a fairly small affair that drew few fans, but since turning it into a traveling event in 2015, the league has always filled up the auditoriums hosting the draft and has attracted hundreds of thousands of fans to the large outdoor events in conjunction with the draft.

Those large crowds of fans include many visiting from out of town, which is why cities have become increasingly competitive as they bid to host the draft. Detroit will host the 2024 draft and the 2025 host has yet to be determined.