Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

NFL Draft Experience opens early to accommodate large crowds in Kansas City

  
Published April 27, 2023 10:41 AM
nbc_pft_gibbsandrobinson_230427
April 27, 2023 09:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are both talented enough to be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, given the injury risk at the RB position.

Fans in Kansas City are ready for the draft, so ready that bigger-than-expected crowds led to the decision to open the gates early today.

The NFL Draft Experience, the large free outdoor event that the league hosts each year in conjunction with the draft, was slated to open today at noon Kansas City time. But by 11:30 a.m. the crowds outside the event were so large that organizers decided to let everyone in.

The draft was once a fairly small affair that drew few fans, but since turning it into a traveling event in 2015, the league has always filled up the auditoriums hosting the draft and has attracted hundreds of thousands of fans to the large outdoor events in conjunction with the draft.

Those large crowds of fans include many visiting from out of town, which is why cities have become increasingly competitive as they bid to host the draft. Detroit will host the 2024 draft and the 2025 host has yet to be determined.