NFL Films employee Montez Hardy II was shot and killed earlier this month; the crime remains unsolved

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL Films employee Montez Hardy II was shot and killed earlier this month; the crime remains unsolved

  
Published April 26, 2023 01:42 PM
nfl-montez-hardy-death-042623-3403d50bb0204dd68ab2b3ba51936614

Montez Hardy II, an audio engineer with NFL Films, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday in Philadelphia. He was only 27.

Via People.com, the crime is unsolved .

A GoFundMe page has been launched in Hardy’s honor, with the money to be donated to the “music programs that helped to shape his life.”

Hardy attended Philadelphia Creative & Performing Arts High School, and the Berklee College of Music.

He had a great work ethic ,” NFL Films V.P. of Audio Vince Caputo told the Cherry Hill (N.J.) Courier-Post. “Montez was the kind of guy who, once he had his own responsibility completed, he’d go around the whole department, asking if he could help.”

The Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding Hardy’s killer. Anyone with information on the crime should call its tip hotline 215-686-8477.