NFL fines Arden Key but not for tackle that injured Patrick Mahomes

  
Published January 28, 2023 11:15 AM
nbc_pft_jaxkc_230123
January 23, 2023 09:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how Patrick Mahomes’ love of the game was on display as the QB played through an ankle injury against the Jaguars and assess how he’ll look in the AFC Championship.

The NFL fined Jaguars outside linebacker Arden Key, but not for the tackle that injured Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Key’s tackle on Mahomes was legal.

Mahomes got caught between Corey Peters and Key, and Key fell on the quarterback’s right ankle, bending it sideways. Mahomes was a full participant in practice this week and will play in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Mahomes did leave the divisional round game for 13 plays, and while he was on the sideline, Key was penalized for roughing backup quarterback Chad Henne with 5:27 remaining until halftime.

The NFL fined Key $15,914 for roughing the passer.

The league also fined Chiefs safety Bryan Cook $5,906 for taunting after Jaylen Watson’s interception in the fourth quarter last Saturday. Cook was penalized on the play with 3:48 remaining.