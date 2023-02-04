 Skip navigation
NFL fines Trent Williams $12,731 for unnecessary roughness in NFC Championship

  
Published February 4, 2023 02:17 PM
It’s good that 49ers tackle Trent Williams isn’t retiring. He needs to earn back $12,731 that he lost as a result of last Sunday.

Via NFL Media, Wiliams has been fined $12,731 for unnecessary roughness during the NFC Championship. Williams was ejected after throwing Eagles safety K’Von Wallace to the ground .

Wallace also was ejected, but he was not fined.

The moment caused many to remember this moment from a decade ago, when Williams slapped Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman after a playoff loss to Seattle.