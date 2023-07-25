NFL has no comment on Tyreek Hill settlement

On Monday, it was announced that Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has resolved all issues with the marina employee whom Hill allegedly struck on June 18. That could be the end of the matter, or it could just be the beginning.

Even with the settlement (and, frankly, there would be no need for a settlement if nothing happened), the league can still take action against Hill under the Personal Conduct Policy.

The NFL declined comment on the situation, via Tuesday morning email to PFT.

The agreement between Hill and the alleged victim quite possibly includes a provision preventing the person from speaking to anyone about the situation, absent a subpoena. And since the NFL has no subpoena power, the league can’t force the alleged victim to cooperate.

In this case, surveillance video exists of the interaction. If it conclusively demonstrates an assault, the NFL could take action even without cooperation from the alleged victim.

Hovering over the incident and the potential for discipline is the fact that, under the policy, Hill’s history from college (he pleaded guilty to choking and punching his then-pregnant girlfriend) becomes relevant to any punishment. If/when he runs afoul of the Personal Conduct Policy while in the NFL, his punishment could be enhanced by his history.

For now, it’s not known whether Hill is in hot water with the league. The fact that the victim has been placated by a cash payment (presumably, more than the $200 Hill allegedly offered at the scene) will complicate any effort by the league to impose its own imperfect brand of justice — if it even wishes to try.