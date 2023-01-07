 Skip navigation
NFL is finalizing plans for potential Ravens-Bengals coin flip

  
Friday’s tweaks to the AFC playoff tree given the cancellation of Bills-Bengals includes a potential coin flip to resolve home-field advantage for a Ravens-Bengals wild-card game.

As of Saturday morning, the league is still finalizing plans for a coin flip.

It entails intriguing questions. Where would it be done? Who would be present? Would it be televised? Would it be sponsored by the American Numismatic Association?

“Would” is the key word for all questions regarding the coin flip, because the whole thing becomes irrelevant if the Bengals beat the Ravens in Cincinnati on Sunday. As the Bengals probably will.

There may be a temptation to keep the plans under wraps until it’s obvious that a coin flip will be needed, and then to quickly announce then. However, it will also be important to quickly deploy the plan, so that the Bengals can then plan to go to Baltimore the following weekend -- or the Ravens can plan to come back to Cincinnati.