NFL partners with RedBird Capital to make Sunday Ticket available to bars, restaurants, hotels

  
Published March 29, 2023 04:02 PM
When the NFL sold the rights to Sunday Ticket to YouTube, the arrangement covered only consumers. A deal for bars, restaurants, and hotels had not yet been done.

It now has happened, even if some details remain unclear.

The league announced during the annual meetings that an arrangement has been reached with RedBird Capital Partners to create EverPass Media. The platform will hold the exclusive rights to sell Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments.

The delivery of the games was not specified in the NFL’s press release. The league has not yet responded to an email seeking clarification as to whether it the games will be distributed by satellite, Internet, or some other technology.