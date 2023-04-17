 Skip navigation
NFL receives details of Daniel Snyder’s deal to sell Commanders to Josh Harris

  
Published April 17, 2023 04:28 PM

It’s likely going to take a while, because with Daniel Snyder few things are easy. But the tentative deal from Snyder to sell the Commanders to Josh Harris seems to be moving forward, at least a little bit.

Sportico.com reports that the NFL has “received the terms of the deal ,” and that the league will commence its former review.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media provides three-word confirmation of the report (“this is true ”), and he describes Harris as the “likely” new owner of the league. A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com adds that Harris and Snyder “haven’t finalized a deal ,” and that it’s “common to share financial data with the NFL ahead an official announcement.”

Thus, few are ready to exhale. Few will be ready to exhale. The time to exhale won’t come until the deal is truly final. Whenever that might be. If ever that might be.

Given that Dan Snyder is involved, it’s impossible to assume that it definitely will be.