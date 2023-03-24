NFL says potential Thursday night flex is “not a concern from a health and safety perspective”

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL says potential Thursday night flex is “not a concern from a health and safety perspective”

  
Published March 24, 2023 07:40 AM
nbc_pft_tnfflexing_230324
March 24, 2023 08:40 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King examine the impact that flexing TNF games during Week 14 through Week 17 would have on the fans, as well as how this could negatively affect the best teams.

On Thursday night, Sports Business Journal reported that the owners will vote next week on a proposal to apply flexible scheduling to Thursday Night Football. On Friday morning, the NFL confirmed the proposal during a conference call previewing the upcoming annual meetings.

The NFL did not answer the question of whether the NFL Players Association has approved what arguably would be a change to the overall working conditions.

“I guess we’ll have further conversation around that when we get to Thursday night next week,” NFL V.P. of communications, public affairs, and policy Jeff Miller said during the conference call. “I know that around Thursday night that was circulated as one of the potential voting proposals for the owners this week. I guess I’ll leave it to others with more subject-matter expertise to talk about the engagement with the union on that point.”

We’ve asked the NFLPA the same question. The union has not yet provided a substantive response.

Miller then pivoted to the most obvious concern the union might have -- is it consistent with player health and safety to have teams that likely have already played one short-week game in a given season to play another?

“The flex on Thursday,” Miller said, “from a health and safety perspective . . . over the course of the last several years now, we have not seen a differential injury rate on Thursday night games or, said more precisely, on games played on short rest compared to games played on longer rest. So playing those games on Thursday is not a concern from a health and safety perspective.”

It seems to be a little too narrow to focus on injury rates in games played with normal rest and games played with limited rest. One concern relates more to the overall wear and tear.

Can a player who is already banged up get ready to go on a short week? Is a player who finds a way to play on Thursday after emerging from Sunday’s game taking an unacceptable risk? Does playing more than one short-week game in a 17-game regular season increase the risk of injury at some point in the year, regardless of whether it happens in a short-week or normal-week game?

Whether the union objects to Thursday night flexing remains to be seen. The two sides ultimately may differ on whether the adoption of flexible scheduling for Thursday nights constitutes a sufficient change in working conditions to prevent the NFL from doing it without union consultation and consent.

Nearly a decade ago, when the NFL first floated the possibility of expanding the playoff field from 12 teams to 14, the union said, “No so fast” -- and it took years for the plan to be implemented, because it absolutely required union approval.

If, in this case, the union is willing and able to flex its bargaining muscle, there may be no Thursday night flexing, even if all 32 owners vote for it next week.