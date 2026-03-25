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NFL to consider proposal for earlier return to practice for players on PUP list

  
Published March 25, 2026 11:59 AM

Among the proposed rules changes that NFL teams will consider for the 2026 season is one concerning the physically unable to prepare list.

Under current rules, players placed on the list before the start of the regular season must miss four weeks of practice before they can be designated to return to action. The proposed change would cut that time in half.

The Competition Committee has proposed allowing players to resume practicing with teams after the second game of the season. Players would still have to miss four games before they could be activated, but the tweak would allow for more time for players to ramp up before teams can decide on putting them back into the lineup.

As with all rule changes, 24 of the league’s 32 teams must approve the change in order for it to take effect.