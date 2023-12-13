NFL Week 15 playoff scenarios: Ravens, Cowboys, Lions, Eagles can clinch playoff berths

The 49ers are the only NFL team that has clinched a spot in the playoffs heading into Week 15. By the end of the week, as many as four other teams could join them.

The Ravens, Cowboys, Eagles and Lions all have playoff scenarios this week. So we could know as many as five of the 14 playoff teams by Monday.

Here are this week’s official playoff scenarios distributed by the NFL:

AFC

CLINCHED: None

BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-3) at Jacksonville (8-5); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with :



BAL win + DEN loss or tie + BUF loss or tie OR BAL win + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie OR BAL win + DEN loss or tie + PIT loss or tie OR BAL win + DEN loss or tie + HOU loss or tie OR BAL win + BUF loss or tie + CLE loss or tie OR BAL win + BUF loss or tie + PIT loss or tie OR BAL win + BUF loss or tie + HOU loss or tie OR BAL win + CLE loss or tie + PIT-IND tie OR BAL win + HOU loss or tie + PIT-IND tie

NOTE – Several additional scenarios involving a Baltimore tie and combination of other teams losing or tying would also clinch a Ravens playoff berth.

NFC

CLINCHED: San Francisco 49ers (10-3) – playoff berth

DALLAS COWBOYS (10-3) at Buffalo (7-6); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Dallas clinches playoff berth with :



DAL win or tie OR LAR loss or tie + SEA loss or tie OR GB loss + LAR loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR GB loss + ATL loss or tie + SEA loss or tie OR GB loss + ATL loss or tie + DET win or tie OR TB loss + MIN loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR TB loss + MIN loss or tie + SEA loss or tie OR TB loss + MIN loss or tie + DET win or tie OR TB loss + SF win or tie + DET win or tie OR TB loss + DET win or tie + LAR loss or tie OR TB-GB tie + LAR loss or tie OR TB-GB tie + SEA loss or tie OR TB-GB tie + DET win or tie OR SEA loss or tie + MIN loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over ATL

DETROIT LIONS (9-4) vs. Denver (7-6); Saturday night, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFLN

Detroit clinches playoff berth with :



DET win + SEA loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR DET win + SEA loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR DET win + SEA loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR DET win + LAR loss or tie + MIN loss or tie + TB loss OR DET win + LAR loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + GB loss OR DET win + LAR loss or tie + MIN loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR DET win + GB-TB tie + LAR loss or tie OR DET tie + TB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR DET tie + GB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR DET tie + LAR loss + SEA loss + ATL loss OR DET tie + GB loss + SEA loss + ATL loss or tie OR DET tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR DET tie + GB loss + LAR loss + ATL loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + LAR tie OR DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + ATL loss or tie OR DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + LAR loss + ATL loss or tie

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (10-3) at Seattle (6-7); Monday night, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with :



PHI win or tie OR GB loss + ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR GB loss + ATL loss or tie + SF win or tie + DET win OR TB loss + MIN loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR TB loss + MIN loss or tie + SF win or tie + DET win OR MIN loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR MIN loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + SF win or tie + DET win OR TB-GB tie + LAR loss or tie OR TB-GB tie + SF win or tie + DET win

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (10-3) at Arizona (3-10); Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

San Francisco clinches NFC West division title with :

