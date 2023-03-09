NFLPA won’t vote on new executive director at upcoming annual meetings

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFLPA won’t vote on new executive director at upcoming annual meetings

  
Published March 9, 2023 05:59 AM
nbc_pft_jjonescombine_230308
March 8, 2023 08:47 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how the Scouting Combine treats players like a piece of meat and outline how the recruiting process would differ without it.

The NFL Players Association will hold their annual meeting next week in Hawaii. When the player representatives convene, they won’t be picking a new executive director.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, they won’t be voting for a replacement for DeMaurice Smith. Instead, they will simply review the final candidates.

It’s unclear who the final candidates are. It’s unclear how many candidates will be on the final ballot. It is clear that Smith is in his final term, and that he’ll stay until the union picks a new leader.

Smith has held the job since 2009. He replaced Gene Upshaw, who held the job for many years.

Last month, it was reported that recruiter Russell Reynolds presented at least five choices to the union. Some have privately said there are even more.

Ultimately, the union needs to finalize the actual list of candidates and start casting ballots.