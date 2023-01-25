 Skip navigation
Top News
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nick Bosa, Chris Jones, Micah Parsons finalists for AP defensive player of the year

  
Published January 25, 2023 04:27 AM
There is a clear frontrunner for AP defensive player of the year. But there are still two other contenders who have been named as finalists for the award.

San Francisco’s Nick Bosa, Kansas City’s Chris Jones, and Dallas’ Micah Parsons are the three finalists, the AP announced on Wednesday.

With a league-leading 18.5 sacks on what was the league’s best defense in 2022, it’s likely Bosa’s award to lose. The fourth-year edge rusher also put up 48 quarterback hits, 19 tackles for loss, a pair of forced fumbles, and a pass breakup. Plus, he did it in 16 rather than 17 games, missing one due to injury.

Jones made his case as the league’s best interior lineman in 2022, recording 15.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 29 quarterback hits, four passes defensed, and a pair of forced fumbles.

After winning AP defensive rookie of the year in 2021 — and finishing second among AP defensive player of the year voting — Parsons had a strong second season. Playing all around Dallas’ defense, he finished with 65 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and three passes defensed.

The AP defensive player of the year will be announced during NFL Honors on Feb. 9.