Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday's Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Nick Bosa: I don’t think there’s going to be much of a change with Steve Wilks as DC

  
Published May 4, 2023 08:11 AM
May 1, 2023 12:38 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze team odds to win the NFC championship following the 2023 NFL Draft. The Eagles are favored, but the 49ers are close behind.

San Francisco’s Nick Bosa is so good that he keeps helping his defensive coordinators get hired.

Robert Saleh went from 49ers DC to Jets head coach in 2021. And in February, DeMeco Ryans left the same position to become the Texans head coach.

So now San Francisco has Steve Wilks to run the club’s defense. But Bosa doesn’t think Wilks will alter much given the unit’s recent success.

“I don’t think there’s going to be much of a change ,” Bosa told Tori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “I think from Kyle [Shanahan] down, there’s kind of an understanding of how we do things with Kris Kocurek as our D-line coach. There’s always ways to improve.

“But as a D-lineman, I’m happy to say that I’ll be doing pretty much very similar things to what I’ve done the last four years.”

One of the reasons Shanahan tapped Wilks to become the new defensive coordinator — as opposed to someone like a Vic Fangio, who once coached for the franchise — was to keep continuity in a 4-3-based scheme.

That means Bosa should be in a position to continue being one of the best edge rushers in the league. The 2022 AP Defensive Player of the Year, Bosa recorded a league-leading 18.5 sacks with 19 tackles for loss and 48 quarterback hits last season.