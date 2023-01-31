 Skip navigation
Nick Bosa “not necessarily” looking to be highest-paid defensive player

  
Published January 31, 2023 12:08 PM
With Brock Purdy's status in 2023 up in the air due to the injury he suffered, Brother From Another talks about who might start next year, and the dwindling confidence in Trey Lance.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is expected to be named the NFL’s defensive player of the year next week and that will be another feather for him to wear in his cap when it comes time to hammer out a new deal with the team.

Bosa just wrapped up his fourth season, which means that he has one year left on the deal he signed as the second overall pick in the 2019 draft. Since returning from a 2020 torn ACL, Bosa has racked up 34 sacks, 40 tackles for losses, 80 quarterback hits, and six forced fumbles and that production led to a question Tuesday about whether he wants to be the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

“Not necessarily,” Bosa said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “We’ll just see where it goes . . . . I’m definitely going to have patience and probably not worry about it for some time. I have an amazing agent who will handle all that, and I’ll just enjoy my time off and get ready to roll next year.”

Bosa said he “definitely” wants to remain with the 49ers, but everyone will have to sit down to exchange contract ideas before a deal making that happen will be able to happen.