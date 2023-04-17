 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Nick Caserio says Texans have gotten calls for second pick in draft

  
Published April 17, 2023 12:24 PM
The Texans would have had the first pick in the draft, but for a meaningless late-game win in the final weekend of the 2022 season. The now have the second pick, and they’re willing to at least explore the possibility of trading down.

“Are we open for business?” G.M. Nick Caserio said during Monday’s pre-draft press conference. “I would say we’re open to listening.”

Caserio added that the Texans have gotten a few calls regarding the pick. That’s always news but it’s never new. Executives aren’t doing their jobs if they’re not exploring what it would take to trade up to any and every spot above where their team currently sits. And with the evidence becoming increasingly clear that the Panthers will select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick, the pick held by the Texans becomes the C.J. Stroud selection.

If, as some now think, the Texans are inclined to not take Stroud, they could trade down to a team that does. The shorter the drop, the more likely they’d get the guy they would take anyway in the second spot.

Of course, one of the top candidates to trade up would be the Colts, a division rival of the Texans. Others include the Raiders and the Falcons, along with the Titans (another division rival) and other teams not in the top 10 (e.g., the Vikings) that could be looking for a quarterback who can sit for a year behind the current starter and develop for a year.

If the Texans aren’t sold on Stroud, the best play would be to get as many more lottery tickets as possible, in an effort to make their team as good as it can be at as many positions as possible.