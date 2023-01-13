Nick Leverett misses practice for Bucs

The Buccaneers were missing an offensive lineman at practice on Friday.

Left guard Nick Leverett sat out with knee and shoulder injuries. He had been a limited participant in practice on Thursday and was the only player out of practice on Friday.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph (knee) returned for a limited practice after sitting on Thursday.

Center Robert Hainsey (hamstring), safety Logan Ryan (knee), and defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf) were also limited participants. Cornerback Carlton Davis (shoulder), safety Mike Edwards (hip), wide receiver Mike Evans (illness), wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), guard John Molchon (ankle), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (shoulder), linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral), safety Keanu Neal (hip), and left tackle Donovan Smith (foot) were all full participants.