Nick Scott to visit Bengals

  
Published March 16, 2023 04:18 AM
The Bengals have seen a pair of safeties agree to deals with new teams this offseason and they’re meeting with a possible addition to the group on Thursday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Nick Scott will be visiting with the team.

Scott was a 2019 seventh-round pick by the Rams and he’s spent his entire career with the NFC West team. He saw most of his playing time on special teams before moving up to a starting role on defense last season.

Scott had 86 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles in those appearances.

With Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell leaving, the Bengals currently have Dax Hill, Brandon Wilson, Tycen Anderson, and Michael Thomas on the roster at safety.