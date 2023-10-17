Nick Siranni won’t say whether the Eagles tried to let the Jets score

Up 14-12 and with the Jets on the doorstep of the end zone after an interception, the Eagles apparently decided to let New York score a touchdown. The Jets complied.

Whether it was the right decision by the Eagles is a different issue. (I think it was not.)

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was asked about the situation on Monday, with the assumption that the Eagles were indeed trying to let the Jets score.

“That’s if we let them score,” Sirianni said.

Did you not let them score?

“Maybe we did, maybe we didn’t,” Sirianni said. “I don’t think that’s something I want to get into because, again, that’s discussing a strategy thing that I don’t think -- I respect your question and I know you guys got a job to do, but there are some things I’m always going to keep close to the vest. Yeah, so I’m going to keep that one close to the vest.”

If they weren’t trying to let the Jets score, that was some shitty defensive play by the Eagles. And, regardless, the Jets were smart to take the touchdown. If they had been stopped short of the goal line three times, and if they had kicked a field goal, the Eagles would have had roughly one minute to get in range for a walk-off three-pointer.