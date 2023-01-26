Nick Sirianni: Avonte Maddox getting better every day

Before Wednesday’s practice, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he was hopeful that wide receiver A.J. Brown and cornerback Avonte Maddox will be able to play this week.

It looks like Brown is on track because he wasn’t on the injury report at all on Wednesday. Maddox was limited by the toe injury that kept him out the last three games and Sirianni said on Thursday that the team is encouraged by the direction things are going for Maddox this week.

“We feel like he’s on a trajectory up. Getting better every day . We’re hopeful, and we’ll see,” Sirianni said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Thursday’s practice is set to be the most active of the week for the Eagles and Maddox’s ability to hold up to that workload will provide the team with a better idea about his outlook.