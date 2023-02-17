 Skip navigation
Top News

Nick Sirianni: Coming close to winning the Super Bowl makes me hungrier to get back

  
Published February 16, 2023 11:20 PM
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says he’s motivated but not discouraged after losing Super Bowl LVII.

“We were there. We were close,” said Sirianni, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “All that does is make me hungrier to get back .”

Sirianni said that walking off the field amid the Chiefs’ celebration, he knew he needed to dedicate himself to being on the other side of it next time.

“When you see the red and yellow confetti fall, and you get a piece of it stuck on your damn shirt . . . I’ve got to do everything I can do to help our guys get back into this moment,” Sirianni said.

Sirianni is a young coach, the Eagles have a good roster with plenty of young talent, and their draft picks and salary cap space position them well to have a good roster with years to come. There are no guarantees, but Sirianni certainly has a good chance to get back.