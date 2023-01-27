 Skip navigation
Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts is ripping it like any normal week

  
Published January 27, 2023 06:22 AM
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has not been on the Eagles’ injury report this week but he is still dealing with a lingering injury to his throwing shoulder.

Nevertheless, he’s going to be on the field for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

Head coach Nick Sirianni acknowledged what Hurts is going through on Friday while also noting that the QB should be fine this weekend.

“He’s still getting treatment and stuff like that, but he’s ripping it like any normal week ,” Sirianni said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.

Hurts was 16-of-24 passing for 154 yards with a pair of touchdowns in last week’s victory over the Giants. He also rushed nine times for 34 yards with a TD. We’ll see how he looks against the 49ers’ top-ranked defense on Sunday.