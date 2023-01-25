 Skip navigation
Nick Sirianni on A.J. Brown, Avonte Maddox: We’re hopeful they’ll be ready to go

  
Published January 25, 2023 07:45 AM
The Eagles should at least have two of their key players dealing with injuries on the field for the first practice day of conference championship week.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked specifically about receiver A.J. Brown and cornerback Avonte Maddox. Sirianni did not say anything definitive about their potential availability for Sunday, but he did speak positively about where they are for Wednesday.

“We’re expecting everybody to be doing stuff at practice today,” Sirianni said in his press conference. “So, we’re hopeful that they’re going to be ready to go. But we’ll take it one day at a time .”

Maddox has not yet played in the postseason while dealing with a toe injury. He’s been out since suffering the injury in Week 16 against Dallas. Maddox also missed time with a hamstring injury earlier in the season.

The specific nature of Brown’s injury has not been disclosed, but he was dealing with what appeared to be a lower-body injury during Philadelphia’s divisional-round win over the Giants. He caught three passes for 22 yards on six targets in the contest, though he did play 73 percent of the offensive snaps.

The Eagles’ injury report will be a good gauge of the availability of both players. The first one of the week will be released later on Wednesday.