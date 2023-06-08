 Skip navigation
Nick Sirianni on DeAndre Hopkins: You never know, but I’m really excited about our group

  
Published June 8, 2023 08:28 AM
June 5, 2023 01:14 PM
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed what makes Jalen Hurts "arguably the best leader in the NFL" and how that coupled with his spectacular decision making lands him No. 7 in the Top 40 QB Countdown.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni got his chance to answer a question about free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Thursday.

The Eagles have not shied away from splashy moves under General Manager Howie Roseman and Sirianni was asked if the team has any interest in adding Hopkins to a receiving corps that includes A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. Sirianni said “you never know what’s going to happen” because the team will always explore possible additions, but indicated that he’s happy with the makeup of the receiver group.

“I’m really pleased with the group that we have. Howie and myself are always looking for opportunities to make the team better, but I really love the room that we have,” Sirianni said.

Earlier in the press conference, Sirianni singled out wide receiver Quez Watkins as a player who has stood out during the team’s practices this offseason and his answer about Hopkins suggests he’s comfortable moving into the regular season with Watkins as the No. 3 wideout on the offense.