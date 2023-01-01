Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: Obviously he’ll play if he’s ready to go

The Eagles have lost two straight games, so they are heading into Week 18 at risk of missing out on both an NFC East title and the top seed in the playoffs.

Sunday’s 20-10 loss to the Saints saw quarterback Gardner Minshew fail to generate any offensive spark outside of a 78-yard touchdown catch and run by wide receiver A.J. Brown in the third quarter. Minshew played better in the Week 16 loss to the Cowboys, but it’s clear that the Eagles aren’t the same team without Jalen Hurts running the offense.

Hurts practiced during the week, but was inactive after being listed as doubtful on Friday. In his postgame press conference, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t make any guarantees about Hurts’ status but did confirm that he’ll get the start if he’s medically cleared.

“He was close this week,” Sirianni said. “Obviously, we will take it one day at a time. I mean, for me to say right now and today that, yeah, Jalen is playing or, no, he is not playing I don’t think is fair to anybody, because so many things can happen in a week. We’re going to have to evaluate and see where he is. Nothing changes in that aspect of it. His health is the No. 1 priority and not putting him in a position that is going to risk his health. We’ll evaluate that as the week goes. Obviously if he’s ready to go, he’ll play.”

The Giants will go into next weekend’s game with no chance of moving up or down from the No. 6 seed. Their decisions on playing starters will join Hurts’ availability as factors in who will win the regular season finale.