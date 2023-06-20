Nick Sirianni: Quez Watkins did a phenomenal job this offseason

At the end of Philadelphia’s offseason program earlier this month, head coach Nick Sirianni was asked if there was anyone who stood out to him during the spring.

Sirianni had one player in particular that he wanted to talk about.

“A lot of guys are standing out to me. I have no problem singling one guy out that I think has just done a phenomenal job this offseason is Quez Watkins,” Sirianni said in his press conference. “I love his attitude, and I’ve said this to him, and I have no problem saying it here, some people around here — and it’s not in this building, we have a ton of confidence in Quez Watkins — but I kind of sense from him [a feeling that] — he’s never said this — but oh, some people think I stink? Wait. Wait.

“That’s how he’s attacked every day. That’s how he’s attacked practices, and I think that he looks really good.”

A sixth-round pick in 2020, Watkins appeared in just six games as a rookie and caught seven passes for 106 yards. But he was third on the team with 43 catches and 647 yards in 2021. With A.J. Brown added to the team in 2022, Watkins took a step back in playing time and production, but finished with 33 receptions for 354 yards with three touchdowns.

Entering the final season of his rookie contract, Watkins may have an opportunity to produce more in the offense as it continues to evolve with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“We know he has a lot of talent, and I’m excited about that,” Sirianni said. “I really like the way he’s gone about his business because he can’t control anything but what he can control, and he can’t control what other people think about him. He can’t control anything like that. Can’t control things that may have happened to him last year, the opportunities that he got last year or did not get. All he can control is how he works, and I’ve really been excited about how he’s gone about his business.”

In 40 career games with 20 starts, Watkins has 83 receptions for 1,107 yards with five touchdowns.