Nick Sirianni: When you start treating these games differently, that's when mistakes happen

  
Published January 31, 2023 11:03 AM
January 30, 2023 08:46 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how there’s a balancing act when it comes to QB contracts for players like Jalen Hurts and how his shoulder will look in Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles will be back in the Super Bowl next week, but it’ll be their first time playing in the game under head coach Nick Sirianni.

With a game of this magnitude, Sirianni knows there will be extra attention and some things will have to change. But the second-year head coach wants to make things as normal as possible for his team over the next two weeks.

“This is the biggest game in football. It’s the Super Bowl. The biggest game anybody will ever play in football,” Sirianni said in his Tuesday press conference, via John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “But when you start treating these games differently, that’s when mistakes happen . It’s about us being able to play with each other one more time.”

Philadelphia has been one of the best teams in football all season long, as one of just two teams to reach 14 regular-season wins. The other, of course, was the Chiefs.

But if the Eagles play as they have all year, they should have a solid chance to come home from Arizona with a Lombardi Trophy.