Nick Sirianni’s end-of-season press conference is set for Wednesday

The Eagles haven’t announce that coach Nick Sirianni will return for 2024. They don’t believe they have to.

They have made it known, however, that Sirianni’s end-of-season press conference will happen on Wednesday. He’ll meet with reporters along with G.M. Howie Roseman.

The Eagles adroitly were able to delay the press conference from last week into this week. The rash of coaching firings followed by ugly losses from the Cowboys and Eagles in the wild-card round resulted in a feeding frenzy regarding the possibility that Sirianni would be out.

Sirianni surely will be asked about whether he was concerned about losing his job and whether he’s destined for the hot season in 2024. Regardless, things have calmed down considerably. And we’ll hear from Sirianni on Wednesday.

Unless something weird happens between now and Wednesday.