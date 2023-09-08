No. 3 pick Will Anderson doesn’t mind No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud drawing the attention

For a No. 3 overall pick, Texans rookie edge rusher Will Anderson hasn’t received all that much attention entering Sunday’s season opener against the Ravens.

Anderson is OK with that. Really, he’s used to it.

While Anderson excelled on the defensive line at Alabama, Heisman Trophy winner — and now Panthers quarterback — Bryce Young drew much of the media attention. Now he’s got No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud around to keep the cameras and microphones.

“I joke with C.J. all the time,” Anderson said this week, via Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. “I’m back in the same situation I was when I was in college. We’ve got a great quarterback, and you do your thing, too, but all the attention is on the quarterback. So I love it.

“It’s been great.”

Anderson added, “I think me and C.J. have come in and done a really good job of just being ourselves. ... We’re not trying to be Superman and being somebody we’re not.”

Regarded by many as the “safest” player in the draft, Anderson flashed his talent in the preseason when he bowled over a running back and strip-sacked Miami quarterback Skyler Thompson. Now Anderson is set to make his true NFL debut against a Baltimore team with a revamped offense.

“Honestly, it’s been fun just getting an opportunity to live out my dreams,” Anderson said. “To go out there and play football at the biggest stage. And then the guys in the locker room make it 10 times easier for you, just seeing how they prepare. It makes you even want to go harder to prepare the right way.”