No franchise tags coming for running backs

A year after an offseason in which several top running backs complained they were underpaid, some of the NFL’s best-known running backs will now have the chance to find out what they’re worth in a free market.

No franchise tags are coming for running backs this offseason, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That means Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard and Austin Ekeler will all be free to shop themselves to the highest bidder.

The reality is those running backs aren’t going to find many high bidders. Even with a major increase in the NFL salary cap in 2024, teams just aren’t looking to spend a lot on the running back position. NFL teams have learned that expensive veteran running backs can be replaced with cheap young running backs without much loss of production.

So Jacobs, Henry, Barkley, Pollard and Ekeler may find that even with the ability to shop themselves to 32 teams, they’re going to remain disappointed.