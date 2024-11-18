 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Noah Gray’s second TD closes Chiefs to within 23-21

  
Published November 17, 2024 07:08 PM

The Chiefs had only 50 yards in the third quarter. They had 66 on their first drive of the fourth quarter.

Chiefs tight end Noah Gray scored his second touchdown of the day, a 1-yard reception from Patrick Mahomes that cut the team’s deficit to 23-21 with 7:53 remaining.

The Chiefs also benefited from a pass interference penalty on Christian Benford, who clearly grabbed DeAndre Hopkins’ waist. The question was whether the pass was catchable as it hit the back wall, but the 4-yard penalty set up Gray’s short touchdown catch.

It was Mahomes’ third touchdown pass of the day. He has 40 games with at least three touchdown passes, which ranks 15th all time.

He is 20-of-28 for 178 and also an interception.