Noah Gray’s second TD closes Chiefs to within 23-21

The Chiefs had only 50 yards in the third quarter. They had 66 on their first drive of the fourth quarter.

Chiefs tight end Noah Gray scored his second touchdown of the day, a 1-yard reception from Patrick Mahomes that cut the team’s deficit to 23-21 with 7:53 remaining.

The Chiefs also benefited from a pass interference penalty on Christian Benford, who clearly grabbed DeAndre Hopkins’ waist. The question was whether the pass was catchable as it hit the back wall, but the 4-yard penalty set up Gray’s short touchdown catch.

It was Mahomes’ third touchdown pass of the day. He has 40 games with at least three touchdown passes, which ranks 15th all time.

He is 20-of-28 for 178 and also an interception.