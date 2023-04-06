 Skip navigation
North Carolina receiver Josh Downs has no pre-draft visits scheduled

  
Published April 6, 2023 10:07 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why he’d be shocked if Dalton Kincaid doesn’t go in the top 15 of the 2023 NFL Draft, why Sam LaPorta was slotted No. 2 in his rankings and more.

We’re tracking pre-draft visits for top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft , but one name we haven’t seen is that of North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs.

And that’s a name who hasn’t been on any team’s visit list: Downs doesn’t have a single visit scheduled, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

On the one hand, that’s surprising, as Downs is considered a solid prospect, going in the second round in most mock drafts. Usually that would earn a player some invitations for pre-draft visits.

On the other hand, it doesn’t necessarily mean teams aren’t interested in Downs. In fact, sometimes when a team has identified a player it hopes to draft, that team will make a specific point of not lining up a visit with him because the team fears that if its interest in the player becomes public, another team will trade up to draft him.

Downs was a first-team All-ACC wide receiver in both 2021 and 2022 at North Carolina. He’s the son of former NFL running back Gary Downs and the nephew of former NFL cornerback Dre Bly.