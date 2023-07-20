Northwestern hazing reportedly dates back to the 1990s

The allegations of sexualized hazing and racial hostility within the Northwestern football program will spark many efforts to get to the bottom of the problem, to track the rabbit hole all the way to the origin.

Litigation will, in time, provide concrete answers (barring prompt settlements). Before then, the same kind of reporting that brought the situation to light will reveal more of the truth.

Kalyn Kahler and Brian Hamilton of TheAthletic.com trace the hazing back by 30 years, when former coach Pat Fitzgerald was a player on the team. Here’s the most important line: “What might have started as crude behavior during Fitzgerald’s All-American playing days from 1993-96 under head coach Gary Barnett grew increasingly toxic across subsequent coaching tenures, and no one in a position of authority seemed inspired to stop it.”

We’ll defer to the article for more details, such as the tradition of naked pull-ups, the “loofah line” (which became the “car wash”), the naked rope swing, and this memorable quote from Rico Lamitte, a Northwestern receiver and safety from 2001 through 2005: “It was weirdo fat guys on the team, doing weirdo fat guy shit.”

Lamitte made a much more important observation. He believes that recent events trace back to the failure to make a coaching change after safety Rashidi Wheeler died of exercise-induced asthma during voluntary workouts.

“Northwestern failing to fire Randy Walker after [Wheeler’s death], in my opinion, is the root of a lot of chickens coming to roost 20 years later,” Lamitte said.

The chickens are roosting, and it could spread to other sports programs at Northwestern and other football programs at other schools. If the effort rectifies and eradicates behavior that should never have been happening, good.

