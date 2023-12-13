Notre Dame T Joe Alt declares for 2024 draft

One of this year’s top offensive line prospects has officially thrown his name into the 2024 NFL Draft pool.

Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt declared for the draft on Wednesday. He will not play in the Sun Bowl as he turns his attention toward the professional ranks.

Alt took over as the left tackle in South Bend during his freshman year in 2021 and was named a first-team All-American for the second straight year in 2023. Alt, whose father John was two-time Pro Bowler for the Chiefs, was also a finalist for the Lombardi Award this year.

Penn State’s Olu Fashanu and Alabama’s JC Latham are among the other top tackle prospects expected to make the move to the NFL in 2024.