Now at no. 13, are the Packers plotting a move even higher?

On Monday morning, not long after the Jets and Packers had re-engaged their Aaron Rodgers trade talks and it appeared that the plane would land on Friday, Chris Simms made an interesting suggestion on PFT Live.

What if the Packers are looking to use extra 2023 draft assets to move up in round one? If so, the Packers need to get the deal done, ASAP.

And they did. G.M. Brian Gutekunst made it clear on Monday that it was “important ” to get compensation in he 2023 draft. That’s what they got, in two different pieces.

They received the second-round pick that everyone assumed they’d receive. The stunner came from the flipping of the 13th and 15th picks in round one.

While only two spots, it’s a huge move. And it potentially lays the foundation for a move even higher by Green Bay.

It suggests there’s a guy or two whom they love, and for whom they might try to trade up even higher. They’re now starting from a higher spot, and they have the 42nd overall pick, if they’d want to package the two together to get a guy who slips through the top five and trickles toward the bottom of the top 10.

Whatever happens, it’s something to watch as Thursday approaches.