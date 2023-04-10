 Skip navigation
OBJ, Todd Monken reunite in Baltimore

  
Published April 9, 2023 08:01 PM
The stunning Easter Sunday news that the Ravens reeled in receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has prompted plenty of speculation about the connection of the move to the status of unsigned franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. The signing carries another bit of meaning, given the recent hire the Ravens made at offensive coordinator.

Todd Monken’s last NFL stint, before three years at Georgia, came in Cleveland. He ran the offense in Cleveland during Beckham’s first season with the Browns.

That year, Beckham was targeted 133 times, catching 74 passes for 1,035 yards. It was his fifth and most recent 1,000-yard season.

The Ravens surely wouldn’t have made the move if Monken didn’t believe in Beckham, and Beckham surely wouldn’t have agreed to join the Ravens if he didn’t believe in Monken.

Now, the task falls to Monken to get the most out of Beckham, in an effort to justify an investment of at least $15 million on a one-year deal.

Ultimately, the identity of the quarterback will be a factor in whether the Ravens get a decent return. Whether it’s Jackson or Tyler Huntley or someone else, Monken needs to figure out how to get the ball in Beckham’s hands, early and often and repeatedly.

Considering the dysfunction that simmered between Beckham and former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield before reaching a boiling point in 2021, it’s impressive that OBJ managed to generate the stats he realized in 2019, when Mayfield and Beckham both started each and every one of the 16 regular-season games.