Odafe Oweh: I was close a lot of times last year, I’m gonna soar when it does click

  
Published May 17, 2023 10:44 AM

The Ravens drafted edge rushers early in the 2021 and 2022 drafts, but neither one had the desired impact last season.

2022 second-rounder David Ojabo spent most of the season recovering from a torn Achilles while 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh picked up four sacks while appearing in all 18 games the Ravens played over the regular season and playoffs. Oweh was close to recording more sacks and he was asked about those misses during a press conference on Wednesday.
“It was like, ‘Damn!’ That’s how life is. You have times when you don’t get it, but it’s what you do next and pick yourself up,” Oweh said. “A lot of times I was close. It lets me know that when it does click and when everything goes how I want to, I’m gonna soar. You gotta look at it like that way and not the negative way.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called it “critically important ” for both of the young pass rushers to step up this season, so the sooner everything clicks into place for Oweh the better for him and the team.