Odell Beckham back on practice report with a shoulder injury

Ravens receiver Odell Beckham was not listed on the team’s practice report Wednesday. He was added to it Thursday.

Beckham was limited with a shoulder injury, an indication his injury occurred during practice.

Beckham spent five weeks — Weeks 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 — on the practice report with an ankle injury. He missed two games with his injury but has played the past three and has 14 catches for 162 yards this season.

The Ravens also added outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) to the report as a limited participant.

Running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) returned to limited work after missing Wednesday’s session. Cornerback Kevon Seymour (ankle) went from a limited participant Wednesday to full participation Thursday, and middle linebacker Roquan Smith (shoulder) got in a full practice a day after sitting out on-field work.

Safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) remained out of practice.