Odell Beckham exits injury report; Mark Andrews is questionable

Wide receiver Odell Beckham went on the Ravens’ injury report Thursday. He exited it Friday.

Beckham’s ankle limited him in Thursday’s work, but he was a full participant Friday and does not have a designation for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

He sprained his left ankle in the 2017 preseason and then fractured his left ankle during the 2017 regular-season.

Beckham has not played since Super Bowl LVI, 19 months ago, and he has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2019. Beckham has 67 receptions for 856 yards and eight touchdowns the past three seasons.

Tight end Mark Andrews (quad) remained limited Friday and is questionable. He missed six practices last week and into Monday before returning for individual work Wednesday.

Andrews made 73 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are Andrews’ backups.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) did not practice this week and is out. He underwent surgery Aug. 16, with an expected absence of four weeks.