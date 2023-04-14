 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Odell Beckham: I would love to work with Lamar Jackson but have no assurances

  
Published April 14, 2023 12:38 AM
nbc_pft_objincentives_230413
April 13, 2023 08:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into what Odell Beckham Jr. has to do in order to reach $3 million in incentives through his Ravens contract.

New Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham hopes the quarterback throwing to him this season is Lamar Jackson, but he doesn’t know that for sure.

Beckham said at his introductory press conference in Baltimore that he has been given no assurances that Jackson will be the Ravens’ quarterback in 2023, but he wants Jackson to be there.

“Lamar, if you’re watching, I would love to get to work with you,” Beckham said.

Jackson is currently franchise tagged, which means he could sign with another team, but the Ravens would have the opportunity to match any offer, and the other team would have to send the Ravens its next two first-round draft picks if the Ravens don’t match. It appears likely that Jackson will be a Raven in 2023.

“The goal is to come here and have that possibility to play with him,” Beckham said. “I’m excited about that opportunity. My thoughts would be that he would be here. I know that these two [General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh] want him to be here. At the end of the day, that’s going to be up to them.”

The Ravens say Jackson remains in their plans .