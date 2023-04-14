Odell Beckham: I would love to work with Lamar Jackson but have no assurances

New Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham hopes the quarterback throwing to him this season is Lamar Jackson, but he doesn’t know that for sure.

Beckham said at his introductory press conference in Baltimore that he has been given no assurances that Jackson will be the Ravens’ quarterback in 2023, but he wants Jackson to be there.

“Lamar, if you’re watching, I would love to get to work with you,” Beckham said.

Jackson is currently franchise tagged, which means he could sign with another team, but the Ravens would have the opportunity to match any offer, and the other team would have to send the Ravens its next two first-round draft picks if the Ravens don’t match. It appears likely that Jackson will be a Raven in 2023.

“The goal is to come here and have that possibility to play with him,” Beckham said. “I’m excited about that opportunity. My thoughts would be that he would be here. I know that these two [General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh] want him to be here. At the end of the day, that’s going to be up to them.”

The Ravens say Jackson remains in their plans .