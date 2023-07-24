Odell Beckham Jr. on training camp: I’ve been waiting a long time for this moment

It’s been a long time since Odell Beckham Jr. has been on a football field, but that wait is nearing its end.

The Ravens start training camp this week and the wide receiver is expected to be back in action for the first time since tearing his ACL while playing for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. During a football camp on Sunday, Beckham said that he’s looking forward to finally resuming his football career.

“I’m excited. I’m excited. It’s been a long time having to sit out and watch other people and not get to play,” Beckham said, via the team’s website. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. I think I’ve always been like this, always looking to be motivated, looking to be great. So I think at the end of the day, my story will be about resiliency and just being able to bounce back time after time.”

Beckham said that the Ravens have “a crazy team, crazy receivers” and the hope in Baltimore is that his arrival helps make the team a serious contender in the AFC this season.